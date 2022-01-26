Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,579 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 53,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,077 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

SVC opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.34. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.