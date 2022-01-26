Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Raised by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 104.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Nordson were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 107.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after acquiring an additional 375,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $228.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.