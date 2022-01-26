Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $11.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.01 billion to $11.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.45.

NYSE NSC opened at $274.81 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $230.15 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 14,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

