NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.24

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €31.24 ($35.50) and last traded at €32.28 ($36.68), with a volume of 94820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €33.16 ($37.68).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €41.75 ($47.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

