North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in North American Construction Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 609,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,452 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

