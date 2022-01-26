Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.25% from the stock’s current price.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NOG opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. The company had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

