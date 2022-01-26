Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.482 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Northwest Natural has increased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 70.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.8%.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NYSE NWN opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.