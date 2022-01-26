NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. NOW has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NOW by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NOW Company Profile
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
