NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. NOW has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NOW will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NOW by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.