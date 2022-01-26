Nucor (NUE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $7.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nucor stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

