Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Down to $62.93

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.93, but opened at $56.28. Nuvei shares last traded at $55.18, with a volume of 5,512 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.95.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvei Corporation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $7,407,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $20,908,000.

About Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

