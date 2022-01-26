NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$8.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,000.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$8.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.46. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.03 and a 52-week high of C$8.57.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.1428659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

