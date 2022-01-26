NVE Co. (NVEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

NVE stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.11. NVE has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

Get NVE alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.