nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,445 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in nVent Electric by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

