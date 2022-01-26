NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,808 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $194.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $156.02 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

