O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,336 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,634 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 2,958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,306,000 after acquiring an additional 657,425 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6,066.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 403,647 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.30. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXNX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.