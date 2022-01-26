O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 112.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS opened at $168.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.09 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,525,845.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

