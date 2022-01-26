O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $161,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 194,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

