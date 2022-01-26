O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth about $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth about $223,669,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.53 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.20 and a 200 day moving average of $237.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

