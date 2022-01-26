O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,718 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 55.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

Shares of CHKP opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

