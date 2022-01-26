O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 27,315 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,315 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNV. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average of $140.86.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

