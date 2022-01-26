OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCFC stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

OCFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 108.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

