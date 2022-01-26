ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $24,052.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.05 or 0.06691160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00055836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,766.16 or 0.99879071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049276 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

