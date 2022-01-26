OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,447 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 41.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 65.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $38.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

