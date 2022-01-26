Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

