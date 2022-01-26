Oikos (OKS) Market Cap Achieves $727,729.18

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Oikos has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $727,729.18 and $6,416.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.04 or 0.06836286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00055470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,977.29 or 1.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050281 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

