OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 209 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after acquiring an additional 430,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after acquiring an additional 574,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after acquiring an additional 182,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

SYY stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.07. 10,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.94. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

