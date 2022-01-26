OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 7,374 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 348,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,772,723. The firm has a market cap of $318.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

