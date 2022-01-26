OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,319 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.15. 69,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,630,409. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day moving average is $133.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.