OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 261,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after acquiring an additional 150,633 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Kellogg by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

K stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.89. 15,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.68. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

