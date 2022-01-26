OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($75.00) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $64.58.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

