Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Down 4.1%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.34. Approximately 110,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 170,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.52. The stock has a market cap of C$127.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 17.84.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

