ONEOK, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

ONEOK has increased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. ONEOK has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

NYSE OKE opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

