OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.32

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The firm has a market cap of $619.47 million, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $247,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Altai Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the third quarter worth about $7,691,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 51.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after buying an additional 345,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 43.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after buying an additional 234,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 103.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 187,901 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after buying an additional 152,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

