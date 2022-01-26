Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 18,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 184,598 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.47.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Opera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Opera alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $732.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.29.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 41.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Opera by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Opera by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.