OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for OPKO Health in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $60,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

