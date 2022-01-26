OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded to Market Perform at Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

OPK stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 97.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $5,022,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after buying an additional 724,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 28.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,252,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 715,980 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

