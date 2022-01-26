Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on OPRT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of OPRT opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $536.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.74 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oportun Financial (OPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.