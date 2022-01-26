Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.02 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $223,420,000. State Street Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $478.19 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $596.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

