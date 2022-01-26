Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,016 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.59 and a 1-year high of $94.08. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.