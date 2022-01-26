Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,930.94 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,970.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,775.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,022.61.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

