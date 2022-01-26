Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.80 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,416 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

