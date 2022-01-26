Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.04 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $145.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $230.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.