Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,920 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 72,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 52,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 635,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,913,000 after buying an additional 26,448 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.96.

