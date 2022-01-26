Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,268 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $863,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.46. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

