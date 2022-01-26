Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 447 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $249.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.59.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

