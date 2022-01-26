Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65), Briefing.com reports. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh updated its FY22 guidance to $5.75-$6.75 EPS.

Shares of OSK traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,968. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.81.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

