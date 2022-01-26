Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-$6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0-$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.81.

Shares of OSK opened at $116.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

