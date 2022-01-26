Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Buys C$60,528.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,528.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 943,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,808,018.24.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 15,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,250.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,773.00.

On Friday, October 29th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,450.00.

TSE:OSK opened at C$4.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.75. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.33 and a 1-year high of C$4.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Cormark boosted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

