Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.76. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter worth $1,245,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter worth $3,133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

