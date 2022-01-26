Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Trading Down 14.8%

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) dropped 14.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 1,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 260,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Outbrain alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.60 million. Outbrain had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 406.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outbrain, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.